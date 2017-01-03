Hartland Residents Say Rats Are Overrunning Properties

Several Hartland residents say their homes and properties are being overrun by rats.

They brought their complaints to the Town Selectmen Meeting which was held Tuesday evening.

“I am infested with them.”

Hartland residents, like Sheila Frost, fed up with on going pest issues aired their concerns to elected officials.

“They are just chewing our house apart” she said. “We have trapped and killed close to 30 all week.”

Town Manager Chris Littlefield listened as it began to sound like Hartland’s rat problem is a trash problem.

“There were 16 rats on the lawn and that house has been a constant problem with the trash” said one resident.

“We do see that there are rats in bird feeders and things like that. It sounds like there is a potential that that there are trash issues around town that are drawing the rats” said Littlefield.

“I would say the biggest problem is trash maybe in some of the peoples yards attracting them” said Jason Urqhart, an Orkin Account Manager. “There might be some sewer pipes that they are coming in through there’s always going to be a reason for the rats to be there.”

“I believe that we understand the issue about where it’s coming from the question is here tonight what can be done about it” said another resident Tuesday night.

Littlefield says the town will be proactive in trying to get rid of the trash.

“Some of these folks that we are going to see that have trash issues are repeat offenders. We are aware of that” said Littlefield. “We’re going to have to be more aggressive. We’re going to have to assess some fines and do things like that to try and get these folks energized and motivated on taking care of their trash.”

Town officials will begin assessing the issue as early as Wednesday and will await a recommendation from pest control experts, but are constrained by the bottom line.

“We have no budget for it” said Littlefield. “There is no budget for rat control. It’s really not a town issue” he said. “The selectmen have made a decision to try and have a little bit of input with it and consider some options to try and help the circumstance. We don’t have thousands of dollars by any stretch left. We’ll work to come up with a few hundred dollars to try to help folks out.”