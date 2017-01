Governor Signs Proclamation For Recreational Marijuana Law

The Secretary of State’s Office has confirmed that they have received a signed proclamation from Gov. Paul LePage, paving the way for recreational marijuana to become law.

Question 1 recount finds no change; recreational pot to become legal in Maine

The referendum, passed by voters in November, allows Maine residents to cultivate, manufacture, distribute, test and sell marijuana and marijuana products.

The Secretary of State’s Office received the governor’s proclamation dated Dec. 31.