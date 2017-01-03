Girl Saved From Drowning In Bangor Pool New Year’s Eve



A six year old girl was lying motionless at the bottom of a pool on New Year’s Eve at a hotel in Bangor.

Two families sprang to action to help get her out of the water and breathing again.

Both were given a “Challenge Coin” from the Bangor Police Department for their efforts.

“I remember the father he was very upset and he grabbed her and he was just trying to get anything out of her,” said Lola Davis, RTR MBD of Canaan. “Aand she was very, very, blue, very blue and I have to say I didn’t feel very hopeful at that point.”

“She was not breathing,” said Sandra Robbins of Bangor. “She did not have a pulse”

“We laid her down” said Davis. “And I just remember feeling for a pulse and that there was nothing and I started compressions and I had this, someone came over to me and I just felt like they were saying something to me and I look over and I thought it was a doctor or something and I was getting ready to push over so he could help me but what he was doing is he was just saying prayers really loud over my shoulder.”

“She turned her over on her side,” said Robbins. “And the water came out of her and then my son Shawn was on his knees and he just hollered ‘Jesus breathe into her lungs’ ”

“Her face started twitching and she coughed up some water and we instantly rolled her over onto her side and she started coughing up more water and just started breathing” said Davis. “And her color instantly changed um she even sat up on her own instantly right after that.”

“And that little girl sat up, just sat up straight,” said Robbins. “And as she was standing up straight, I mean sitting up straight as she was doing that she started breathing, her color came back and um she started breathing on her own.”

“I mean it was just the most amazing thing,” Davis said. “It was definitely a miracle, I mean to go from that to that and….(sighs)”>

Both women said they’ve been in contact with the girl’s family, and she is doing okay.