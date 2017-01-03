WATCH LIVE

Friday We Want to Know Results: Do you stay up until midnight on December 31st to ring in the new year? 

Jan 3, 20171:17 AM EST
Features, Question of the Day

No- 74% (902 votes)

Yes- 26% (320 votes)

Total Votes: 1,222

© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise Employment Information FCC Public File Closed Captioning Contact Us Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy