Fire Blamed on Electrical Malfunction, Injured Rockland Firefighter Home and Doing Well

Investigators say it was an electrical malfunction that caused a fire in a Rockland home on Sunday.

They say the fire started in the attic of the home on Old County Road.

While battling the fire, Carl Anderson, a 6-year veteran of the Rockland Fire Department, suffered shortness of breath.

Rockland’s Fire Chief Chris Whytock tells us FF Anderson is now home and doing well.