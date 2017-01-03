Enfield Crash Caused By Empty Log Trailer In Roadway



An accident in Enfield sent two people to the hospital.

According to authorities it happened just before six this morning when a car hit an empty log trailer that was left in the driving lane of Route 2, which is also Main Road in Enfield.

The trailer was disconnected from the truck and had no lights on it.

“The tractor was pulling the trailer out of the logging yard here and the trailer popped off the tractor and the tractor pulled out of the way to come up and get some equipment to try to pull it out of the road and it was dark out and the southbound motorist didn’t see the trailer stopped in the roadway,” said Cpl. Ryan Fitch of the Penobscot Sheriff’s Department.

That car also hit another vehicle coming in the other direction.

The passenger of the first vehicle was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, the driver to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln.

None of the injuries were thought to be life threatening.

Authorities are still investigating.

Route 2 was closed for about 90 minutes while crews dealt with the accident, it was reopened around 7:30am.