Driver Hospitalized After Colliding With Logging Truck in Enfield

Route 2 in Enfield is back open, after a car crashed into a logging truck blocking part of the road.

We’re told the crash was in the area of 1371 Main Road in Enfield.

According to authorities, the tractor trailer was pulling out when its hitch came undone. As the driver was trying to fix it, a car collided with the parked truck.

The driver of the car was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Route 2 was closed for some time while crews worked the scene. It opened back up around 8 a.m.