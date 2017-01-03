Doctors Get More Time To Comply With New Prescribing Rules

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s administration will not enforce new opioid prescribing rules until March to give Maine’s medical community more time to understand the rules.

A new law that became effective last summer strengthened the state’s prescription monitoring program to curb the opioid epidemic.

As of Jan. 1, prescribers are required to run patient’s names when first prescribing an opioid or benzodiazepine.

The law also includes limits like a 30-day supply of opioids for chronic pain.

The state recently said it won’t enforce civil penalties until October, and that it won’t report instances of noncompliance until March.

The Maine Medical Association requested the grace period. A representative noted that a new vendor recently took over the monitoring system, and that new rules for the law were unveiled just this week.