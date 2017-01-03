A man who was shot by Augusta police has lost his appeal to the Maine supreme court to be released from state custody.
38-year-old Jason begin was shot by an Augusta police officer two years ago after cutting himself and threatening others with a knife while being transferred to Riverview psychiatric center.
he was found not guilty by reason of insanity on a variety of charges in 2004 and was in custody at Riverview before moving to a group home in Augusta in 20-13.
begin claimed evidence was excluded from his petition for release hearing before a superior court judge.
the high court disagreed.