Appeal Lost For Maine Man Shot By Augusta Police

A man who was shot by Augusta police has lost his appeal to the Maine supreme court to be released from state custody.

38-year-old Jason begin was shot by an Augusta police officer two years ago after cutting himself and threatening others with a knife while being transferred to Riverview psychiatric center.

he was found not guilty by reason of insanity on a variety of charges in 2004 and was in custody at Riverview before moving to a group home in Augusta in 20-13.

begin claimed evidence was excluded from his petition for release hearing before a superior court judge.

the high court disagreed.