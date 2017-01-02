Winter Programs Keep Kids Active at Alfond Youth Center

Keeping area children healthy and active is one of the primary goals of the Alfond Youth Center in Waterville.

Their winter session classes began today.

“This is so much fun!”

Some kids tend to become couch potatoes over winter break, especially after receiving all those gaming devices and other electronics for Christmas.

While winter sports are popular in the region, families in Central Maine looking for alternative forms of entertainment, or physical activity, can turn to the Alfond Youth Center.

“We definitely support being outdoors and wanting them to experience the natural amenities that Central Maine has to offer, but we have a spot for when you’re too cold to be doing that, but you want to remain physically active. We definitely have some options for you here as well,” said Patrick Guerette, Senior Program Director at the Center.

Some of those options include karate classes, swimming lessons, or partaking in the inflatable fun that is the Adventure Playland.

“Bouncing, climbing and building.”

While the target demo is youngsters between the ages of 5 and 11, parents are just as excited to feel like a kid again.

“They should have one of these for adults!” exclaimed one parent.

“We have this great early childhood program, kids 3-5 have the ability to come into the center all day long and they get to have access to the pools and the Adventure Playland area. They do learning activities, arts and crafts projects, and they have story time and nap time. It’s a great program, and we have great teachers in there,” said Guerette.

The Center is also known for its after-school program which can attract up to 250 students a day.

“All the local school districts, they all have buses that come here and bring the kids directly here so the parents can come pick them up here after work, so it’s very convenient. And they also get a free meal when they get off the bus. Food security is a big issue in Central Maine.”

And it’s not all about the kids- adults and seniors can take advantage of many of the programs, including enhanced fitness and chronic disease prevention classes.