Waterville P.D. Investigate Apparent Hit-and-Run on Front St.

Waterville police are investigating a reported hit-and-run on Front Street.

We’re told a 41-year-old Waterville woman was grazed by a car in front of Joseph’s Market Saturday morning.

Police say surveillance video shows the driver appeared to be distracted and that it did not look intentional.

The black and white footage did not provide any identifying features of the car other than that it looked like a dark, small SUV.

The person struck fell down, then walked to a friend’s home to call police.

She was taken to Inland Hospital with minor injuries.

“A vehicle had changed lanes to the left lane, where she was walking on the side, and at the last second swerved to miss her but caught her with the mirror and the side of the car,” said Sgt. Brian Gardiner.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Waterville police at 680-4700.