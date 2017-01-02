UMaine Professor Authors Book on Making Babies and Forming Families

Talking to kids about where babies come from a conversation many parents struggle with- how much do you reveal? How would you even start the conversation and at what age?

Author Sandra Caron, a professor of family relations and human sexuality at the University of Maine in Orono has a new book out entitled, Birds and Bees and More.

It’s purpose is to help parents as well as teachers start a dialogue about how babies are made and families are formed.

“We all live in a culture that is sex-saturated but sex silent, says Caron. “I wanted to write something that brought everything together and sort of looked at the diversity of ways that babies are made and families are formed. I’m not sure people are aware, there are nearly 5 million babies that have been born through assisted reproductive technologies, for example. So it’s time we talk about that or include that in our discussion.

Kids have classmates that they recognize- they have two moms or maybe a single dad and they wonder- hmm, where did that baby come from? What’s great about this book is that I tried to also make it so it’s a lesson plan for teachers.

I talk to parents who say- I’d like to bring this up, but I don’t want to put ideas in their head. And they don’t realize that kids already are exposed, so it is important that as a parent, you bring this up. You know, nobody said it was going to be easy. Getting a book and reading it ahead of time and then sitting down with your child.”

