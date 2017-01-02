Sunny & Pleasant Today, Wintry Mix Developing Later Tuesday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will slide through the area today giving us a nice start to the work week with some sunshine and above average temperatures. High temperatures will reach the upper 20s to mid-30s this afternoon. We’ll start with clear to partly cloudy skies tonight followed by increasing clouds as the night progresses. Temperatures will be in the teens to around 20° for most locales with some northern areas dropping back to the upper single numbers for nighttime lows.

Unsettled weather returns to our forecast on Tuesday as low pressure approaches the area. We’ll start the day dry with mostly cloudy skies. As the day progresses, we’ll see a few rain and snow showers developing during the mid-late afternoon. Precipitation during the daylight hours will be very light with steadier and heavier precipitation arriving at night. At this point, it looks like low pressure will track along the Maine coastline and bring enough warm air into the region to change precipitation to mix and rain for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for much of the state. Precipitation type, as is always the case, will be dependent on the exact track of the storm so stay tuned to the forecast for further updates as the storm approaches. A track further south would keep it colder across the state and as a result give us more snow and mixed precipitation while a track further north would bring more warm air into the region giving us more mix and rain. It looks like this storm could bring us some pretty heavy precipitation and with it looking like the bulk of it is going to fall as mix and/or rain, we could see some street flooding issues due to clogged storm drains. It may be a good idea to try and clear your roof off as the potential rain will add quite a bit of weight to the existing snowpack.

Low pressure will pull away from the area on Wednesday. Lingering snow, mix and rain during the morning will taper to snow showers for the afternoon as colder air works back into the region on the backside of the storm. Thursday looks quiet and colder with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few snow showers possible and highs in the 20s to around 30°. We’ll be watching the chance for some snow coming Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, most clouds north. Highs between 28°-38°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 9°-23°, coldest north. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain and snow showers possible during the mid-late afternoon. Steadier precipitation moves in at night with snow and mix up north and mix and rain elsewhere. Highs between 29°-41°, warmest along the coast. Light winds will become east/southeast around 10 MPH.

Wednesday: Periods of snow, mix and rain during the morning tapering to scattered snow showers for the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s then falling during the afternoon.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and colder with highs mainly in the 20s to around 30°.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Light snow and snow showers possible. Cold with highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW