Rockland Man Sentenced For Possession of Child Pornography

A Rockland man is headed to prison for having child porn.

The PenBay Pilot reports 33-year-old Jarrod Bergeron was sentenced to five months behind bars.

Detectives seized his laptops and a dozen cell phones from his Acadia Drive home.

They say that Dropbox, Inc alerted police after noticing that Bergeron’s account was being used to upload and store the images.

Police say they found more than 100 sexually explicit images of 37 different children, all under 12.