Rockland Firefighter Hospitalized Following Sunday Fire

A firefighter was hurt battling a fire Sunday in Rockland.

Several mid-coast departments responded to reports of smoke coming from a home on Old County Road.

while battling the fire Carl Anderson, a 6-year veteran of the Rockland Fire Department, suffered shortness of breath.

He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“A lot of things have to work properly for it all to come out successfully. In this case I’m going to call this a success even though we have a firefighter in the hospital because he’s okay and he’s only under observation and so it appears that he’s going to make a full recovery and there’s not going to be any lingering issues. But it does underscore the danger that firefighters face,” said Rockland Assistant Fire Chief Adam Miceli.

Anderson is expected to be released Tuesday morning.

Officials will be looking into whether all of his equipment was working properly.

Meantime we’re told the home has smoke and water damage.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.