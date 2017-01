Owls Head Resident Makes Land Donation to Conservation Group

A conservation group in Knox County is 32 acres larger thanks to a donation from an Owls Head resident.

Susan St. John gave the land along the Muscle Ridge Channel to the Georges River Land Trust.

The land is located on Granite Point Road off Ash Point Drive and the public will have full access to it.

For more information about the land trust, go to georgesriver.org.