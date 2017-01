New Year’s Eve Robbery at Big Apple in Bangor

Bangor police are hoping the public will help them catch a New Year’s Eve robber.

They’ve released surveillance video on their Facebook page from the Big Apple convenience store on State Street.

According to Bangor police, someone walked in to the store early Saturday morning and walked away with cash. They reportedly threatened a worker. No weapon was shown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bangor police at 947-7384. You can press 6 to remain anonymous.