New Year, New Me: Keeping your Resolutions

When the ball dropped Saturday night, many folks made a resolution to be healthier in 2017, and with good reason.

More than one-third of adults in the US are obese, which means they’re also at an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

But how do you make those resolutions last? Fitness experts weigh in.

“We’ve all been there. The pants are a little snug, the dress doesn’t fit quite right. But don’t fret. Local trainers say you can eat what you want, just use moderation.”

“Drink water consistently throughout the day. Eat every few hours, again whole foods, not processed stuff.”

Remember, there’s no cookie-cutter approach to getting healthy.

“If you don’t see results in the first month, don’t give up. It can’t just be something you do for three months to look good in a bikini or bathing suit you want to wear. It’s something you’ve got to do for the rest of your life.”

Crash diets or yo-yo dieting can be harmful to the body and lead to weight gain.

Experts say it starts in the kitchen. Fuel your body with proteins and veggies, eat when you’re hungry and surround yourself with people who share your goals.

“Find out who’s on your team, who can help you, who you can share that with, who might support you.”

But losing weight is more mental than physical.

Life coach Kristen Hornbrook says there are two ways to make something stick; heightened emotional experiences and repetition.

“The doctor keeps saying you need to lose weight, you need to get healthy, and then all of a sudden they have a heart attack, and the very next day they change what they’re eating, they exercise, they go to the gym. That’s a heightened emotional experience, it happens once. Most people don’t want to have that happen because it’s a negative, so the best way to do it is with repetition.”

“Consistency. Sticking with it. Making a plan.”

“And in order to make a plan, you kind of have to figure out why you want to make those choices to become healthier.”

And your motivation to change shouldn’t come from the number on the scale.

It starts with self confidence.

“Change the way you think about yourself, now you believe I am worthy. And if you make that one decision to pay attention to what you’re saying when you talk to yourself, then you can make any change, any change that you want.”