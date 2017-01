Meeting for Input on Proposed Brewer Riverwalk Trail and Improvements to Downtown Pedestrian Areas

Expanding the Riverwalk trail in Brewer is the subject of a public hearing in Brewer next Tuesday.

The Maine Department of Transportation and the city of Brewer want input on adding on to the trail from Wilson street to the Penobscot bridge.

The public hearing will also address pedestrian improvements in the downtown area of Brewer.

It starts at 6 o’clock at Brewer City Hall.