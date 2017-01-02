Maine Ski Resorts Reporting Strong Start to Season

Ski resorts in our state are reporting a strong start to the season.

That’s in sharp contrast to a lackluster winter on the slopes last year.

“Well it started out really strong. We had good cold weather and we made a lot of snow in the early part of December. We had our earliest opening day in memory. We opened on the 17th and we opened the top of the mountain before Christmas,” said Camden Snow Bowl general manager Landon Fake.

The ski season is gliding along at the Camden Snow Bowl.

“We ski here daily. I think the kids can even take the bus over after school. So we do night skiing here. It’s a great time,” said Michael Lowe of Camden.

It’s a welcome change from last year’s mild and snow-starved season.

“The snow everywhere really encourages people to come out. If there’s snow in your backyard, it’s a lot easier to think about skiing than if you have brown grass,” said Fake.

Here at the Camden Snow Bowl, some new snow-making equipment and fresh powder from last week’s nor’easter have made for optimal skiing conditions to kick off 2017.

“As long as the temperatures stay mid 30s to lower, they should be able to keep the season going,” said Lowe.

Lowe is originally from Colorado…even he’s impressed.

“We were skiing Colorado just five days ago, but we came out here after the big snowstorm. To the extent that this gives up a little bit in overall grandeur, the beauty and the access to the ocean as you’re skiing kind of more than makes up for it. We love it here,” said Lowe.

A lot of folks are here taking lessons, like Pepper Smith.

It’s been a while since Becky Bray’s hit the slopes, but she says she’s glad to be back.

“Pretty good. It’s a little rough. It’s motivating me to be in better shape,” said Bray. “It’s just awesome. It’s exhilarating. And I think everybody should try skiing. It’s really fun.”