Maine Drug Agents Fight Opioid Epidemic, Meth Labs

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine drug agents aren’t just fighting a heroin epidemic. They’re also dealing with a growing meth problem.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Director Roy McKinney says the number of law enforcement responses to methamphetamine labs and discarded meth-making materials doubled to 125 in 2016. State law enforcement officials fear it’ll be even worse in 2017.

It was so bad that the state warned residents to be careful about picking up plastic soda bottles alongside roads. Discarded plastic bottles containing meth-making residue are dangerous to handle.

McKinney says heroin and other opioids remain the bigger problem, though. The number of opioid overdose deaths set another record in 2016 with an average of a death a day.