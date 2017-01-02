Maine Considering Rules To Stop Sale Of Invasive Plants

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — It’s going to be illegal to import 33 types of plants and trees into Maine under proposed rules under consideration by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

The proposed rule would make it illegal to buy, sell, import, export or grow 33 plants considered invasive, likely invasive or potentially invasive.

The Portland Press Herald reports that some listed species, like multiflora rose, Japanese knotweed and Asiatic bittersweet, are well-known scourges. But residents might be surprised that others, including Norway maple, burning bush and Japanese barberry, are also considered invasive.

If approved, dealers that already have prohibited plants would be excused from the restriction until the end of 2017. Violating the rule could carry a fine of up to $500.