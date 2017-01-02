I Love My Pet: Monday, January 2, 2017

On Monday’s I Love My Pet, we met Scout and Susie.

Scout and Susie live in East Millinocket

Scout is a four year old Golden Doodle.

Susie is a one year old Pekingese and Pomeranian mix.

Scout loves people, and is extremely smart.

Susie is also very smart.

This picture was taken on Friday morning after the snow storm.

Moses is looking for a forever home, she’s at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society.

Moses is around sixteen years old.

She is looking for a home that will giver her some peace and quiet.

Moses has a zesty personality.

Her adoption fee has been sponsored.

If you are interested in adopting Moses contact the Kennebec Valley Humane Society at 626-3491 or go to pethavenlane.org.

Kit Kat is also looking for forever home, she’s at the Humane Society Waterville Area.

Kit Kat is seven years old.

She has mesmerizing green eyes.

Kit Kat loves to play with cat nip.

She likes dogs and children who are cat savvy.

If you are interested in adopting Kit Kat contact The Humane Society Waterville Area at 873-2430 or go to hswa.org

To have your pet featured, send us a photo by e-mail to [email protected] , put “attention I Love My Pet” in the subject line, or you can mail it to WABI-TV5, attention I Love My Pet, 35 Hildreth Street, Bangor 04401, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you’d like your picture returned.

Be sure to include your name, your pet’s name and tells us what makes them so special.