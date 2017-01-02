Harold Alfond Foundation Gift to Waterville School Program

A Central Maine alternative education program is getting a big gift.

Waterville’s Sharon Abrams Teen Parent School Program is getting $400-thousand from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

The school’s for pregnant or parenting teens.

It provides prenatal and parenting instruction along with academic and life skill courses.

The money will go to the school’s endowment fund and used to generate new revenue each year.

The hope is that the funds let the school continue to provide its students with the necessary skills to parent on their own.