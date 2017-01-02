Fire Destroys Searsmont Home



Fire destroyed a home in Searsmont Monday night, it broke out on Lawry Rd. around 7:00 pm.

We’re told the residents arrived home to find their home filled with smoke.

Firefighters from five towns were called in to fight the blaze.

“Well, we had a fully involved structure fire when we first arrived here. fire coming out all the windows and we just opened the deck, got out, knocked it down and went interior, put the rest of it out,” said Searsmont Fire Chief James Ames.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for a wrist injury.

Ames tells us the fire started in the living room.

investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office will be on scene Tuesday morning to try and pinpoint a cause.