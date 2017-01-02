Fifth Annual Brewer Kiwanis Wishing Under the Stars Gala

This event has become a smashing success that you don’t want to miss! In the past four years, we have presented Make-A-Wish Maine with $91,000, enough to grant THIRTEEN complete wishes for children with life threatening illnesses right here in our community. With your support, we can grant even more wishes this year!

We welcome you to join us for this fun-filled evening to support a wonderful cause. The evening will include a delicious dinner including hors d’oeuvres, entree and dessert, our ever popular all-you-can-eat candy buffet, music, dancing, silent AND live auction, and side-splitting entertainment by nationally known comedian, Tony V.

This will be a very fun-filled evening to help keep the cabin fever at bay! The event is corporately sponsored by Machias Savings Bank, The Darlings Family of Dealerships, Bernatche Autobody, Maher Heating, and Bangor Air Inc.

Tickets are on sale now for $50/person and can be purchased by contacting us on Facebook, calling Kurtis or Lordina at Marsh Property 974-6606, or asking any Brewer Kiwanian. We accept cash, check, and all major credit cards.

TICKETS CAN ALSO BE PURCHASED ONLINE!

Visit our event page at: http://wishingunderthestars2017.eventzilla.net/

There is a $1 surcharge per ticket.

SOLD OUT EVERY YEAR! Please reserve your tickets today!