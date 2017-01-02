Family Escapes Burning Home in Bucksport

A family of four managed to get out of their Bucksport home safely, after fire broke out Sunday night.

The report from Millvale Road came in a little after 9 p.m.

We’re told the couple that lived there smelled something. They opened their bathroom door and found it engulfed in flames.

The couple and their two kids got out unharmed, however their cat died in the fire.

Fire fighters had the flames under control in a little less than an hour.

No word yet on the amount of damage or a cause at this point.