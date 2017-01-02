Families of Motorists Killed in Washington Crash Updated on Case

A conference could be held later in January regarding a possible settlement in the criminal case against a Tennessee man accused in a crash that killed two people in Knox County.

That according to Village Soup.

Randall Weddle, 54, is charged with manslaughter, drunk driving and violating trucking rules.

Last March, he was driving a tractor trailer loaded with timber on Rte. 17 in Washington.

According to police, Weddle was drunk, had Hydrocodone in his system and was speeding at the time of the four-vehicle crash.

Paul Fowles, 74, of Owls Head and Christina Torres-York, 45, of Warren died.

According to Village Soup, family members of the victims were updated last week about the case.

The judge said he expects to try to select a jury before considering a request by the defense to move the location of the trial due to media coverage.

A trial date has not been scheduled, according to Village Soup.

Weddle was declared an imminent hazard to public safety by the U.S. Department of Transportation. He is not allowed to drive a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce.