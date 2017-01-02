Families of 2 Motorists Killed in Washington Crash Updated on Case

A conference could be held later in January regarding a possible settlement in the criminal case against a Tennessee man accused in a crash that killed two people in Knox County.

That according to Village Soup.

54-year-old Randall Weddle is charged with manslaughter, drunk driving and violating trucking rules.

Last March, he was driving a tractor trailer loaded with timber on route 17 in Washington.

According to police, Weddle was drunk, had Hydrocodone in his system and was speeding at the time of the four-vehicle crash.

74-year-old Paul Fowles of Owls Head and 45-year-old Christina Torres-York of Warren died.

According to Village Soup, family members of the victims were updated last week about the case.

The judge said he expects to try and select a jury before considering a request by the defense to move the location of the trial due to media coverage.

A trial date has not been scheduled, according to Village Soup.

Weddle was declared an imminent hazard to public safety by the U.S. Department of Transportation. He is not allowed to drive a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce.