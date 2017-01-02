Deputies: Phippsburg Man Threatened to Kill Mom, Sister

A seven-hour standoff ended peacefully after a Phippsburg man allegedly threatened to kill his sister and mother, deputies said.

Deputies with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 Rock Ledge Drive just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Officials said Ruben Foster, 54, threatened to kill the pair with a gun.

Deputies were able to make contact with Foster inside the home. The sister and

mother had escaped, officials said.

A Bath Police Department negotiator remained on the phone with Foster for five

hours until he surrendered around 1 a.m. Monday, deputies said.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this incident in that no one was

hurt,” Sheriff Joel Merry said in a statement. “These situations are very tense

and getting a peaceful resolution is always the goal. The effort of the negotiator was tremendous.”

Foster was arrested on two charges of criminal threatening with a firearm. More

charges are likely, deputies said.

Foster is due in court on Wednesday.