Bangor-Area Athletic Nonprofits Teaming Up

Two local athletic nonprofits are teaming up.

River City Athletics is taking over operations of Fields-4-Kids on Farm Road in Bangor.

River City was formed in 2014 to meet the needs of the youth sports community–while Fields-4-Kids aims to provide a safe environment for all ages to stay active.

River City already rents out space at Fields-4-Kids for some of its programs, so officials with the organization say the partnership made sense.

“Well I think bringing the two organizations together not only strengthens us as a whole but will continue to allow us to offer quality programs for years to come at really reasonable pricing for families and maybe expand on those programs as well,” said River City Athletics Vice President Rick Robinson.

We’re told all the Fields-4-Kids programs currently in place will continue in the future.