Autopsy Report on Woman Found in Kennebec River Last Fall

The Morning Sentinel is reporting on the results of an autopsy on the body of a homeless transgender woman found in the Kennebec River in Waterville last September.

According to the newspaper, 43 year old Lexxi Sironen was impaired by alcohol and had narcotics and stimulants in her system when she died.

The Morning Sentinel received the full autopsy report through a public records request. It states the official cause of Sironen’s death as undetermined because of the condition of the body after being in the water for a prolonged period of time.

The report does conclude that drowning is most likely the cause of death for Sironen, but officials can not determine if she was alive or dead when she entered the water.