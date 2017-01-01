One Man Dead Following Livermore Crash

One man is dead following a crash in Livermore early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on Route 4.

Police say 37-year-old Brady Romano was going north when he pulled over because his passenger, 41-year-old Shawn Berry was having a medical issue.

Their car was rear-ended by an SUV driven by 30-year-old Sarah Clark.

We’re told Berry became unresponsive after the crash…Clark and a passer-by performed C-P-R until rescue crews arrived–but Berry died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine if Mr. Berry died from injuries in the crash or if a separate medical condition is responsible.