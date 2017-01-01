Mainers Share New Year’s Resolutions

Another New Year’s Eve in the books in Maine.

“It was really fun. I went to Portland to visit my sister with some friends. It was a great night,” said Elise Tilton, who was in Downtown Bangor.

It was real busy. We had a Grey Goose Ice Bar outside and upstairs. It was a full house all night. A ton of people came out and we were happy to have them,” said Bar Manager Fai Littman.

Now folks are now turning their attention to New Year’s resolutions.

Here’s what some of you resolved to change in 2017.

“I’m notoriously bad at keeping my New Year’s resolutions so I don’t want to disappoint myself so I didn’t set any but that is the year I graduated college so I guess the resolution is to be a real person and get a job so that would be nice,” said Tilton.

“I’m looking forward to just having a great year and doing the best job I can,” said Littman.

“Overall happiness is the goal. I guess that is my resolution. To just be happy and make other people happy as well,” said Tilton.

“Be as awesome as possible,” said Littman.

Meantime this guy had more of a New Year’s prediction.

“This New Year is going to be a year of change. Things are changing,” said Anthony Fiore.