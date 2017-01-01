Brightening Skies (for most) Today, Nice Start to Work Week Monday

We’ll see clouds and lingering snow showers through the mid-late morning hours with little to no additional accumulation expected. Skies will brighten this afternoon especially south of Greenville and Millinocket. Clouds will be more prevalent through the day for areas further north. Highs will climb into the upper 20s to near 30° north to the 30s and low 40s elsewhere. High pressure slides through the area on Monday giving us some sunshine with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Low pressure will approach the area on Tuesday with increasing clouds during the morning followed by snow and mix developing over northern areas during the afternoon with mix and rain elsewhere. At this point it looks like the storm will track along the Maine coastline and bring enough warm air into the region to change precipitation to mix and rain for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Precipitation type, as is always the case, will be dependent on the exact track of the storm so stay tuned to the forecast for further updates as the storm approaches. It looks like this storm could bring us some pretty heavy precipitation and with it looking like the bulk of it is going to fall as mix and/or rain, we could see some street flooding issues due to clogged storm drains. It may be a good idea to try and clear your roof off as the potential rain will add quite a bit of weight to the existing snowpack.

Low pressure will pull away from the area on Wednesday. Lingering snow, mix and rain during the morning will taper to snow showers for the afternoon as colder air works back into the region on the backside of the storm. Thursday looks quiet and colder with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few snow showers possible and highs in the 20s to around 30°. We’ll be watching the chance for some snow coming Friday afternoon into Saturday.



Today: Morning snow showers then brightening skies. High temperatures near 30° north, 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Winds will turn to the west/northwest 5-10mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s from north to south. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mix and rain likely especially during the afternoon and at night. Highs mainly in the 30s.

Wednesday: Snow, mix and rain possible during the morning then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers during the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Colder with highs in the 20s to around 30°.