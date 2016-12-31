Snow Showers Tonight To Welcome 2017 Then Mild & Sunny Tomorrow

Last day of 2016 turned out to be pretty nice, but a few changes as you head out to bring in the New Year. Heading out bundle up and dress for some snow showers, temps will drop back into the teens and 20s but as our next weather maker a quick moving clipper moves in it will increase our temps and bring a chance for some snow. Most of us will pick up between 1”-3” inches with central Maine seeing between 2” -5”. Temps will warm above the freezing mark along coastal Maine, therefore we will see a period of mixing & even some rain, this rain/snow line could work as far inland as Bangor for a brief period of rain while ringing in the New Year. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-7mph.

After a few early morning snow showers the first day of the New Year is looking sunny with highs a bit warmer into the upper 20s to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 6-10mph. Monday stays sunny with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s, before another chance for some snow by Tuesday. With temps by Thursday afternoon warming into the 30s, we will have to watch for a rain/snow line with some possible mixing. Wednesday stays pretty messy with a period of rain and mixing across Maine, temps warm well above average into the low 30s to low 40s as the system pulls away. Sunshine is back for Thursday with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

New Years Eve Night: Cloudy with lows starting in the teens and 20s, warming to the 30s by 2am. Period of snow/mixing could put down a few inches of snow. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-7mph.

New Years Day: Morning snow showers then clearing with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 6-10mph.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Rain/snow/mix possible with highs in the 30s.

Wednesday: Period of rain/mix then clearing with highs in the low 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the low 20s to low 30s.