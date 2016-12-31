Power Crews Restore Power to Tens of Thousands Across State

Thousands of customers remain without power across our state–but that’s way down from the number in the dark at the height of this week’s storm.

More than 100-thousand homes and businesses were without power early Friday morning.

Saturday, Emera Maine spokesman Bob Potts tells us line crews have restored service to about 23-thousand customers in just about 24 hours.

Crews continued removing limbs and trees that fell onto power lines under the weight of the snow.

Central Maine Power crews have also been hard at work, restoring power to tens of thousands–especially in hard hit areas like Kennebec and Waldo Counties.

As of Saturday afternoon, Emera Maine is reporting just under 300 homes without electricity.

They expect all customers to be restored by late Saturday evening.

While Central Maine Power reports about 42-hundred customers without power.

We’re told they may have a handful of customers out into Sunday.