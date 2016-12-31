Jackson Food Bank Volunteers Gear Up For 2017

Volunteers in Jackson gathered on this New Year’s Eve to gear up to help folks in need in the year to come.

After a series of auctions late this year, the Jackson Food Bank is getting ready to do it all again in 2017.

Photojournalist Thomas Morris takes us there.

“The auction is our biggest fundraiser. We go to the big box stores, and they’re very generous, and give us very good deals, and when you look around you can see what type of deals we have,” says Jackson Food Pantry Board Member Cindy Ludden.

“It’s a win win, because they’re helping people get really good Christmas presents at a fantastic deal, and at the same time they’re feeding their community,” says Debbie Moody, Ownner of AtWork Personnel Services.

“We started shopping a week ago, friday, before Christmas even came. We have a cargo truck. We’ve delivered eight cargo trucks of items here to this building. We have gone everyday. I spend my school vacation shopping. I love to shop, but I’m beat, I’m tired, we’ve done it. It’s full, and I’m really really proud of what we have for a variety of items coming up this year,” says Ludden.

“Twenty-five people came today to give up their New Years Eve day to help us put this together. We feed over 400 people a month. That’s the big picture,” says Ludden.

“It takes a lot of people. You can see everybody here that showed up to help. It takes a lot to organize it so that it’s fun during the auction time, because of course you want people to have fun, and not only get a good deal, but have a good time doing it,” says Moody.

“And it’s real. People are hungry, and we’re making sure that it doesn’t happen,” says Ludden.