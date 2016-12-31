Belfast Starts New Year’s Celebrations By the Bay

New Year’s By the Bay is well underway in Belfast.

As we found out it’s a celebration that continues to grow.

“It’s just a really special magical night”

New Year’s Eve in Belfast kicked off with the sounds of the Monday Night Jazz Orchestra-geared toward area seniors.

“Very often as people get older, they’re not comfortable coming out and driving in the evening, but they still would like to have fun and celebrate the New Year,” says Mary Mortier, Executive Director of New Year’s By the Bay.

Just the first of a jam-packed list of performances all over downtown Belfast.

“It gives the broader community a chance to see an awful lot of variety of bands and performers on this one night to celebrate the New Year,” says Mortier.

Meantime at the Belfast Curling Club, folks could observe and learn about the sport of curling on ice.

“Curling is an unusual sport. This is the only curling club in the state of Maine. So this is a chance for them to see what curling’s like and understand the strategy,” says Douglas Coffin, a club member.

Organizers say folks from near and far welcome the celebration as a family-friendly way to ring in the new year.

“It’s unique because of the fact that it’s very community-oriented and run by volunteers,” says Mortier.

“It’s an opportunity for people in town and people visiting relatives to get together. It’s more of like a safe alternative to a lot of different parties around,” says Curtis Warren, a reveler.

And as midnight approaches folks gather at the waterfront for a uniquely Belfast tradition-the bonfire on the beach.

“My favorite part is just meeting up with people that come from all over and it all culminates with the fire in the last 5-10 minutes of the night. They get it going pretty big and hot. Just come down and enjoy yourself and bring your kids, it’s a good time,” says Warren.