Winter Storm causes Widespread Outages in Maine

Many Mainers woke up without power Friday morning.

Crews have been out in the field as early as 4 a-m.

We followed some of the line workers for Emera Maine as they worked to restore power in the area.

Temperatures are back in the forties and the sun is shining.

Not exactly what you’d expect the morning after a big winter storm.

“When I went to bed last night, I looked at the outage map and we had two customers out and I thought boy, maybe we dodged a bullet. But when I woke up at four I was very surprised to see that things had taken the turn that they had.”

That turn… Widespread power outages.

“Now at the height of this winter storm we’re told 24,000 people were without power. Crews say high winds and heavy snow are to blame.”

And that’s just for Emera Maine customers…

We’re told more than 100,000 lost power state-wide.

“Same thing that caused it the last time and caused it this time. It’s the trees. They’re our archenemy, no fan of trees.”

Mark Higgins is one of the many Emera line workers repairing the damage.

“I would probably say of around 1000 customers on this line.”

Downed power lines could be seen tangled in between tree branches.

Posing an uphill battle for these crews.

“A lot of logistics that go behind that…”

“Try to clean up a circuit and then we’ll move onto another one.”

It’s a complicated process.

“It’s called automatics, we called them automatics.”

“It’s very much like a Chinese finger. The wire goes in and won’t come apart.”

One that relies heavily on teamwork and communication.

“Everything from keeping them fed to making sure that they get the rest they need so that they’re working safely.”

“We’ve got to try to get the rest of the circuit done and get as much done as we can before dark because the job changes after dark.”

Restoring power for thousands of customers takes time and a lot of patience, but Bob Potts says mainers have it covered.

“It’s quite an all hands on deck effort when you work for an electric utility in Maine it’s just par for the course.”

Emera is asking that their customers be patient while they repair the damage.

At last check, we’re told two thirds of customers power has been restored.

You can visit Emera’s website for restoration data.