Whoopie Pie Drop To Ring in New Year

On New Year’s Eve some towns have a ball, some *whoop* it up.

In Dover-Foxcroft they’ll welcome the new year by dropping a giant whoopie pie.

The fun starts at the Mill Event Space downtown with dinner at 7:30 tomorrow night.

The Foxcroft Academy Alumni Band will play for those wanting to dance.

Tickets cost $50 per person or $75 for a couple…you can buy them at Center Theatre.

Proceeds will help in the renovation effort at Central Hall.