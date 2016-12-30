Tips for Shoveling Out

The heavy, wet snow can make shoveling more dangerous.

We spoke with an orthopedic specialist at Eastern Maine Medical Center about how to avoid injuries.

First, remember to stretch before you go out.

Also choose the proper shovel, one with a bend in the handle is ideal for keeping your back straighter.

Try to lift small amounts of snow at a time, push the snow rather than throwing it, and squat from your legs rather than bending at your waist.

Most importantly, listen to your body.

Finally, keep an eye on elderly neighbors, they’re more prone to shoveling injuries and may need a hand.