Snow Causes UMaine’s Mahaney Dome to Collapse

One of the most visible casualties of the holiday week nor’easter is at the University of Maine.

The quick-falling snow was too much for the Mahaney Dome – UMaine’s air-inflated practice facility.

It collapsed overnight due to a rupture in its teflon-coated membrane.

Athletics officials spent the day assessing the damage – but at least in the short term – varsity teams, campus recreation and other local teams will have to find somewhere else to practice.

“We had a lot of snow and then it turned to rain and then it turned back to snow, and unfortunately with the heavy wet snow that we took here in Orono it was too much for the dome to handle and we had a rupture and it failed,” said UMaine Senior Associate Athletic Director Will Biberstein.

This is not the first time Old Man Winter has taken a toll on the dome – a similar collapse happened 10 years ago.

Officials say it’s too soon to tell how long the dome will be out of commission or how much repairs will cost.