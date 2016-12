Route 3 Road Work To Begin January 9

Work to reconstruct nearly five miles of Route 3 in Bar Harbor is about to begin.

DOT has already placed signs on that stretch for the utility and drainage work that is set to begin on January 9.

On Wednesday, the public is invited to a meeting at Bar Harbor’s town office to learn more about this project.

It’s from 6-8pm.

For more information you can visit mainedot.gov.