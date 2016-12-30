Public Works Tackle Storm Cleanup in Central Maine

“We’re working to get things back up as quickly and safely as possible, but the restoration could take several days before it’s over,” said Gail Rice, Spokesperson for CMP.

Central Maine Power deployed crews across the state to restore power to the thousands of customers who lost power Thursday night and Friday morning.

Here in Skowhegan, the thick, wet snow covered branches and trees causing outages, as well as covering roads, homes, and vehicles in many, many inches of dense, heavy snow.

“I’m guessing about 16. I didn’t measure because we’ve been kind of busy,” laughs Gregory Dore, Skowegan Road Commissioner.

Public Works began plowing around 4 o’clock Thursday and finished clearing the roads mid-Friday morning. Skowhegan’s Road Commissioner says his 13-member crew will be taking a break before snow removal begins early Saturday morning, a break many CMP workers won’t have the luxury of taking.

“If you’re out of power right now, especially people like myself, I live on a camp road, it’s going to be a day or so I’m sure before they get to us, but they’re working a lot harder than we are. They haven’t had a break,” said Dore.

“We’ve got 93 of our own 2-person line crews out there in the field. We have 166 outside contractor crews from Maine, the Canadian provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick, from Connecticut and New York. We have 122 tree crews and others that are working on this,” said Rice.

Road conditions are about the same here in Waterville. We’re told the public works department plans on starting the snow removal process later Friday evening but thankfully due to the sunshine and warner weather, the snow has been melting, reducing the amount of sand and salt needed.

“A lot of the issues that we have deal with vehicles parked on the side of the road. We need to have those moved during snow events that way we can move and have easier operations getting the snow off the roads as fast as possible,” said John Lombardi, Assistant Engineer for Waterville Public Works.

As the holiday weekend approaches, crews will continue to keep the roads clear and restore power as quickly as they can.