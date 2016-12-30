Police: Coin Machine Ripped From Madison Laundromat Wall, Stolen

MADISON, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say they are investigating a Christmas Eve burglary in which the thieves kicked in part of a wall at a Madison laundromat and made off with a coin change machine and safe.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster told The Morning Sentinel ( ) Thursday that the theft was reported around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Laundromat owner Rhonda Emerson says the thieves kicked a hole in the wall underneath the change machine and crawled into the locked office. They ripped out the wall and pulled the machine off of it from the inside.

Lancaster says the coin machine was apparently dragged to the front door, where it was removed from the premises. An undisclosed amount of money was in the machine.

Emerson says the missing safe was empty.

