Police Arrest Man After Standoff in Standish

Police said one man has been arrested after a standoff which lasted for several hours in Standish on Thursday.

Police were called to a home located at 110 Littlefield Road around 9 a.m. to arrest 30-year-old John Siciliani who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Upon arrival, police said Siciliani refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in the residence with an edged weapon.

Police said the Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit was then deployed to the scene, and that the incident was resolved by 2:22 p.m.

As a result, Siciliani was placed under arrest for his outstanding warrant charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release.

Police said Siciliani has been additionally charged with – again, violating conditions of release and creating a police standoff.

Siciliani was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.