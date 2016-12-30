Pickup Truck Fire Snarls Friday Night Rush in Brewer

A pickup truck fire snarled the Friday evening rush in Brewer.

It happened just before 6PM on Route 1A near the Holden line.

Officials say the truck was headed west when the driver noticed smoke coming out of the vents.

“So he pulled over. Jumped out, ran around to the passenger’s side because he had a brand new laptop and some other items in there. He tried to grab them to pull them out, but the cab was already full of smoke and as he was reaching for the laptop he said the flames burst across the dash of the truck, so he just shut the door and left, called 911,” said Capt. Chris Dore of the Brewer Fire Department.

No one was hurt. The truck was destroyed.

Both lanes of Route 1A were closed for about half an hour while crews got that fire under control.