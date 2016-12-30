New Laws Go Into Effect

Several new state laws go into effect Sunday.

One limits the opioid dosage doctors can prescribe.

Doctors will also use the state’s prescription monitoring program to track the number and type of prescriptions each patient gets.

Opioid prescriptions for chronic pain will be lowered from 90 days to 30, and prescriptions for short-term pain treatment will be lowered from ten days to seven.

Other new laws taking effect include a 50% price hike for season passes to Maine’s park system, and the use of new standards for achieving a high school diploma.