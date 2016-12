Lebanon Man Dies After Falling Headfirst Into Furnace

LEBANON, Maine (AP) — Officials say a 75-year-old man is dead after falling into a furnace he was servicing in the town of Lebanon in southern Maine.

Fire Chief Dan Meehan says the man was working on an old furnace underneath a grate in the floor when he fell in headfirst.

Fire officials were alerted Wednesday evening.

Medical crews attempted CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released.